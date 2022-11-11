I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Ring Energy Inc. (REI).

The price of Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) closed at $3.16 in the last session, up 8.97% from day before closing price of $2.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3598340 shares were traded. REI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at REI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 189.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7.50 from $4.90 previously.

On October 14, 2021, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.75.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Kruse William R bought 507,214 shares for $2.67 per share. The transaction valued at 1,354,261 led to the insider holds 13,446,948 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ring’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REI has reached a high of $5.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8500, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3044.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, REI traded on average about 2.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.96M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 106.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.73M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for REI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.52M with a Short Ratio of 16.81M, compared to 16.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.55% and a Short% of Float of 17.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $72.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $85.1M to a low estimate of $54.5M. As of the current estimate, Ring Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $43.73M, an estimated increase of 65.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.71M, an increase of 68.80% over than the figure of $65.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $111M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82.82M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $343M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $294.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $318.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $196.31M, up 62.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $397.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $461.8M and the low estimate is $278.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.