I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Talos Energy Inc. (TALO).

The price of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) closed at $19.98 in the last session, up 3.74% from day before closing price of $19.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1213353 shares were traded. TALO stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.46.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TALO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on April 14, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 10,530 shares for $20.19 per share. The transaction valued at 212,651 led to the insider holds 12,291,914 shares of the business.

RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC sold 10,530 shares of TALO for $212,651 on Jun 17. The Director now owns 12,291,914 shares after completing the transaction at $20.19 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Riverstone Energy Partners V, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 172,743 shares for $20.20 each. As a result, the insider received 3,489,806 and left with 12,302,444 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Talos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TALO has reached a high of $25.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TALO traded on average about 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 82.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.60M. Insiders hold about 0.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TALO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.17M with a Short Ratio of 7.45M, compared to 5.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.68% and a Short% of Float of 10.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.65 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.76 and $3.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.09. EPS for the following year is $5.87, with 4 analysts recommending between $8 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $309.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $382M to a low estimate of $281.1M. As of the current estimate, Talos Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $290.91M, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $381.07M, a decrease of -0.50% less than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $435M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $338.65M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TALO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.59B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.