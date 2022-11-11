In spite of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s (NYSE:JLL) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) closed at $161.59 up 10.69% from its previous closing price of $145.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+15.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 632047 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on April 05, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $217.

On June 15, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $332.

On January 25, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $187.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on January 25, 2021, with a $187 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jones’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JLL has reached a high of $275.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 159.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 194.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JLL has traded an average of 357.52K shares per day and 567.75k over the past ten days. A total of 48.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.60M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JLL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.32M, compared to 1.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.07 and a low estimate of $3.97, while EPS last year was $4.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.64, with high estimates of $7.67 and low estimates of $5.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.59 and $17.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.01. EPS for the following year is $19.08, with 7 analysts recommending between $22.41 and $16.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.11B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.21B to a low estimate of $1.98B. As of the current estimate, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $2.07B, an estimated increase of 1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.6B, a decrease of -6.30% less than the figure of $1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.42B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JLL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.1B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.57B and the low estimate is $7.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.