In the case of 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB), what’s next?

The closing price of 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) was $8.52 for the day, down -3.18% from the previous closing price of $8.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538317 shares were traded. ETNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ETNB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on May 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $12 from $33 previously.

On December 20, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,172,741 shares for $7.65 per share. The transaction valued at 8,971,469 led to the insider holds 8,955,410 shares of the business.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 2,816,900 shares of ETNB for $9,999,995 on Jul 01. The Director now owns 7,782,669 shares after completing the transaction at $3.55 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Waisbourd Ram, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $5.70 each. As a result, the insider received 39,900 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETNB has reached a high of $18.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.56.

Shares Statistics:

ETNB traded an average of 1.28M shares per day over the past three months and 579.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.65M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ETNB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.67M, compared to 3.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.69% and a Short% of Float of 14.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$1.49, while EPS last year was -$1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.84, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$5.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.35. EPS for the following year is -$3.35, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$7.93.