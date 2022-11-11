In the case of Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX), what’s next?

The closing price of Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) was $1.17 for the day, down -3.31% from the previous closing price of $1.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0450 from its previous closing price. On the day, 586682 shares were traded. CGTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CGTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on November 03, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On November 03, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGTX has reached a high of $13.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7896, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4652.

Shares Statistics:

CGTX traded an average of 89.85K shares per day over the past three months and 109.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.35M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CGTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 31.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 48.78k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.14% and a Short% of Float of 0.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$8.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.23. EPS for the following year is -$1.82, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.81 and -$2.85.