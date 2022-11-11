In the case of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO), what’s next?

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) closed the day trading at $294.26 up 12.11% from the previous closing price of $262.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+31.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1556998 shares were traded. MCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $294.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $275.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MCO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on June 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $350 to $285.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Sullivan Caroline sold 386 shares for $259.79 per share. The transaction valued at 100,279 led to the insider holds 1,420 shares of the business.

Kaye Mark sold 3,114 shares of MCO for $1,003,486 on Aug 15. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 5,341 shares after completing the transaction at $322.25 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Sullivan Caroline, who serves as the SVP-Corporate Controller of the company, sold 326 shares for $310.68 each. As a result, the insider received 101,281 and left with 1,806 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Moody’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCO has reached a high of $403.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $230.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 262.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 296.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MCO traded about 731.46K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MCO traded about 737.69k shares per day. A total of 183.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.66M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.41M, compared to 2.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Dividends & Splits

MCO’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.80, up from 2.30 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88. The current Payout Ratio is 32.30% for MCO, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.29 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $2.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.47, with high estimates of $2.78 and low estimates of $2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.6 and $8.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.73. EPS for the following year is $9.88, with 19 analysts recommending between $12.05 and $8.23.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.3B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.46B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, Moody’s Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.54B, an estimated decrease of -15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, a decrease of -5.50% over than the figure of -$15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.32B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.22B, down -11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.34B and the low estimate is $5.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.