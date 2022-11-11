In the case of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN), what’s next?

The closing price of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) was $2.71 for the day, up 6.69% from the previous closing price of $2.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 732203 shares were traded. RBBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RBBN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 1,639,344 shares for $3.05 per share. The transaction valued at 4,999,999 led to the insider holds 27,435,739 shares of the business.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO bought 1,639,344 shares of RBBN for $4,999,999 on Aug 12. The 10% Owner now owns 51,594,927 shares after completing the transaction at $3.05 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,329 shares for $3.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,919 and bolstered with 49,955,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBBN has reached a high of $6.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6836, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1232.

Shares Statistics:

RBBN traded an average of 613.34K shares per day over the past three months and 453.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 158.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.17M. Insiders hold about 19.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RBBN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.47M with a Short Ratio of 3.42M, compared to 2.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $250.33M to a low estimate of $229.08M. As of the current estimate, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $230.58M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $185.7M, an increase of 7.50% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $195M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $178.09M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $851.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $815.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $824.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $844.96M, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $866.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $911.75M and the low estimate is $838.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.