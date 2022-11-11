In What Direction Will CalAmp Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) was $3.38 for the day, up 10.10% from the previous closing price of $3.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526230 shares were traded. CAMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CAMP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on August 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10 from $8 previously.

On December 22, 2021, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $10.

Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 24, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when GARDNER JEFFERY R bought 2,000 shares for $3.36 per share. The transaction valued at 6,719 led to the insider holds 487,971 shares of the business.

Cummins Wes bought 75,000 shares of CAMP for $243,592 on Oct 14. The Director now owns 3,126,959 shares after completing the transaction at $3.25 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, Cummins Wes, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $3.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 244,710 and bolstered with 3,051,959 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAMP has reached a high of $10.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1500, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5132.

Shares Statistics:

CAMP traded an average of 682.91K shares per day over the past three months and 297.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.18M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CAMP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 1.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.62% and a Short% of Float of 5.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.44 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $292.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $286.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $289.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $295.84M, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $310.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $324M and the low estimate is $292.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.