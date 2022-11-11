In What Direction Will Ferguson plc’s (NYSE:FERG) Stock Goes From Here?

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) closed the day trading at $123.40 up 10.90% from the previous closing price of $111.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+12.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1661631 shares were traded. FERG stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FERG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $194.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ferguson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 21.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FERG has reached a high of $183.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 110.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FERG traded about 733.86K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FERG traded about 933.26k shares per day. A total of 212.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.95M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FERG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 693.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 737.88k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

FERG’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.75, up from 2.39 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.16. The current Payout Ratio is 28.20% for FERG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 10, 2018 when the company split stock in a 947:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.6 and $6.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.82. EPS for the following year is $8.04, with 22 analysts recommending between $9.19 and $6.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FERG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.55B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.44B and the low estimate is $22.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.