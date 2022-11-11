Invest in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $49.71 in the prior trading day, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) closed at $53.33, up 7.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2637087 shares were traded. HALO stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HALO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On May 23, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $52.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Halozyme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HALO has reached a high of $52.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 137.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.31M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HALO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.46M with a Short Ratio of 10.82M, compared to 10.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.23% and a Short% of Float of 9.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.19 and $1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $3.09, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.54 and $2.71.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $191.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $199.05M to a low estimate of $185M. As of the current estimate, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.62M, an estimated increase of 80.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $204.36M, an increase of 100.30% over than the figure of $80.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $221.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $195.52M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HALO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $690.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $611.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $661.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $443.31M, up 49.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $895.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $978.74M and the low estimate is $837.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.