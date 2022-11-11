Invest in Westlake Corporation (WLK) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $97.02 in the prior trading day, Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) closed at $106.15, up 9.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1113754 shares were traded. WLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WLK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on October 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $95 from $100 previously.

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $93.

UBS Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on October 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $92 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Buesinger Robert F. sold 1,000 shares for $98.94 per share. The transaction valued at 98,940 led to the insider holds 10,208 shares of the business.

Zoeller Johnathan Stevan sold 542 shares of WLK for $58,037 on Aug 26. The VP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 543 shares after completing the transaction at $107.08 per share. On May 27, another insider, Buesinger Robert F., who serves as the EVP, HIP, IT & Digital of the company, sold 14,427 shares for $129.47 each. As a result, the insider received 1,867,820 and left with 11,780 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Westlake’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WLK has reached a high of $141.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 964.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 128.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.78M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WLK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 1.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 7.91%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WLK’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.07, compared to 1.43 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.31. The current Payout Ratio is 5.30% for WLK, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.89 and a low estimate of $3.2, while EPS last year was $4.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.04, with high estimates of $4.1 and low estimates of $1.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.5 and $18.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.15. EPS for the following year is $12.8, with 19 analysts recommending between $15.85 and $8.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.78B, up 35.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.81B and the low estimate is $12.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.