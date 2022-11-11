Invest in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) closed at $1.83 in the last session, up 6.40% from day before closing price of $1.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 672030 shares were traded. XFOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XFOR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on December 23, 2019, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On December 18, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 09, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Ragan Paula sold 6,292 shares for $1.21 per share. The transaction valued at 7,613 led to the insider holds 661,806 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XFOR has reached a high of $5.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5841, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4565.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XFOR traded on average about 836.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 496.02k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 68.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.59M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.80% stake in the company. Shares short for XFOR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.62M, compared to 486.61k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.38 and -$3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.9. EPS for the following year is -$1.43, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.85 and -$3.36.