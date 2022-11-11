Investing in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) closed at $61.40 up 17.15% from its previous closing price of $52.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1230248 shares were traded. BOOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $115.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $109 to $121.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Watkins James M bought 2,500 shares for $52.34 per share. The transaction valued at 130,838 led to the insider holds 11,730 shares of the business.

STARRETT PETER bought 4,000 shares of BOOT for $283,505 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 14,799 shares after completing the transaction at $70.88 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Watkins James M, who serves as the CFO & SECRETARY of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $60.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 152,082 and bolstered with 8,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Boot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOOT has reached a high of $134.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BOOT has traded an average of 677.03K shares per day and 858.37k over the past ten days. A total of 29.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.64M. Shares short for BOOT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.96M, compared to 2.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.17% and a Short% of Float of 12.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.83 and a low estimate of $1.68, while EPS last year was $2.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.9 and $5.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.72. EPS for the following year is $6.07, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.91 and $4.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.88B and the low estimate is $1.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.