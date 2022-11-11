Investing in Minim Inc. (MINM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Minim Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.18, down -21.62% from its previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0429 from its previous closing price. On the day, 673049 shares were traded. MINM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MINM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on August 06, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 when Chynoweth Graham James bought 10,000 shares for $1.38 per share. The transaction valued at 13,800 led to the insider holds 1,177,795 shares of the business.

Horowitz Joshua bought 1,531 shares of MINM for $1,991 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 1,286,489 shares after completing the transaction at $1.30 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Horowitz Joshua, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,818 shares for $1.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,625 and bolstered with 1,284,958 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MINM has reached a high of $1.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2462, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5746.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MINM traded 447.13K shares on average per day over the past three months and 64.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.44M. Insiders hold about 47.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MINM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 315.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.35M, compared to 251.36k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $15.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.5M to a low estimate of $15.5M. As of the current estimate, Minim Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.4M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.5M, an increase of 67.00% over than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MINM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.42M, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $66M and the low estimate is $66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.