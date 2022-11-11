Investing in Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Nerdy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.29, up 7.51% from its previous closing price of $2.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 597702 shares were traded. NRDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NRDY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $8 previously.

On March 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Robinson Heidi sold 16,500 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 37,076 led to the insider holds 1,231,050 shares of the business.

Robinson Heidi sold 40,000 shares of NRDY for $87,040 on Sep 26. The Chief Product Officer now owns 1,247,550 shares after completing the transaction at $2.18 per share. On Aug 20, another insider, Cohn Charles K., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000,000 shares for $3.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,500,000 and bolstered with 10,000,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRDY has reached a high of $8.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4000, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2215.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NRDY traded 1.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 301.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.21M. Insiders hold about 13.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NRDY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.13M with a Short Ratio of 6.03M, compared to 4.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 9.17%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $31.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.84M to a low estimate of $30.8M. As of the current estimate, Nerdy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.3M, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.23M, an increase of 12.40% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.85M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $172M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $168.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.66M, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $213.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $233M and the low estimate is $202.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.