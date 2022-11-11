Investing in QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) closed at $120.68 up 9.28% from its previous closing price of $110.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11635472 shares were traded. QCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of QUALCOMM Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, HSBC Securities on October 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $180.

On October 11, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $220 to $170.

DZ Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $150.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when ROGERS ALEXANDER H sold 5,591 shares for $114.99 per share. The transaction valued at 642,909 led to the insider holds 44,572 shares of the business.

CATHEY JAMES J sold 2,084 shares of QCOM for $263,647 on Sep 15. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 917 shares after completing the transaction at $126.51 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, POLEK ERIN L, who serves as the SVP, Controller & CAO of the company, sold 70 shares for $145.68 each. As a result, the insider received 10,198 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, QUALCOMM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QCOM has reached a high of $193.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 139.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QCOM has traded an average of 7.87M shares per day and 10.81M over the past ten days. A total of 1.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.12B. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for QCOM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.24M with a Short Ratio of 13.18M, compared to 14.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for QCOM is 3.00, from 2.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.83. The current Payout Ratio is 24.40% for QCOM, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.23 and a low estimate of $3.07, while EPS last year was $2.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.44, with high estimates of $3.99 and low estimates of $2.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.76 and $12.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.53. EPS for the following year is $12.83, with 29 analysts recommending between $15.95 and $11.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.38B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.45B to a low estimate of $11.22B. As of the current estimate, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $9.32B, an estimated increase of 22.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QCOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.47B, up 31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.37B and the low estimate is $43.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.