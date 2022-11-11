Is Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $16.15 in the prior trading day, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) closed at $17.75, up 9.91%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 773232 shares were traded. CMTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CMTG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on September 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $17 from $19 previously.

On April 25, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Richman Steven Leonard bought 1,000 shares for $14.73 per share. The transaction valued at 14,730 led to the insider holds 13,500 shares of the business.

WALTER W EDWARD bought 6,760 shares of CMTG for $125,398 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 6,760 shares after completing the transaction at $18.55 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, WALTER W EDWARD, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,215 shares for $18.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 374,808 and bolstered with 32,715 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Claros’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMTG has reached a high of $21.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 779.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 331.67k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 139.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.97M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CMTG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.72M with a Short Ratio of 4.35M, compared to 3.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CMTG’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.01, compared to 1.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.56.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $65.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.43M to a low estimate of $58.4M. As of the current estimate, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.64M, an estimated decrease of -36.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.37M, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of -$36.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $273M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $218.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $244.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.01M, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $327.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $359.12M and the low estimate is $260.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.