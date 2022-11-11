Is Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) closed at $3.14 in the last session, up 21.28% from day before closing price of $2.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.6000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 771065 shares were traded. DRCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5427.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DRCT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.19.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when SMITH W KEITH sold 60,000 shares for $3.13 per share. The transaction valued at 187,800 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRCT has reached a high of $5.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5829, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2479.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DRCT traded on average about 415.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 31.58k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 14.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.16M. Shares short for DRCT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 37.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 66.58k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $71.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.14M, up 86.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.51M and the low estimate is $84.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.