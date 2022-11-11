Is Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) closed at $7.12 in the last session, up 5.79% from day before closing price of $6.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519165 shares were traded. KOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KOD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 24, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $90 to $21.

On February 11, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on February 11, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when EHRLICH JASON sold 2,282 shares for $7.02 per share. The transaction valued at 16,020 led to the insider holds 56,920 shares of the business.

BORGESON JOHN A. sold 2,798 shares of KOD for $19,642 on Jun 17. The insider now owns 173,755 shares after completing the transaction at $7.02 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, BORGESON JOHN A., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,545 shares for $7.21 each. As a result, the insider received 11,139 and left with 176,553 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KOD has reached a high of $116.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.89.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KOD traded on average about 439.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 280.2k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.06M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KOD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.17M with a Short Ratio of 3.04M, compared to 3.59M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 9.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.55 and a low estimate of -$2.09, while EPS last year was -$1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.77, with high estimates of -$1.38 and low estimates of -$2.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.49 and -$7.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.11. EPS for the following year is -$5.4, with 8 analysts recommending between -$3 and -$7.81.