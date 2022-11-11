Is LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $9.66 in the prior trading day, LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) closed at $11.16, up 15.53%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3612091 shares were traded. LC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2022, Seaport Research Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when LANDON ALLAN R bought 5,000 shares for $9.50 per share. The transaction valued at 47,500 led to the insider holds 48,340 shares of the business.

LaBenne Andrew bought 12,300 shares of LC for $117,084 on Nov 04. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.52 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, LANDON ALLAN R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $9.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 144,828 and bolstered with 43,340 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LendingClub’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LC has reached a high of $46.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.61M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 102.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.17M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.44M with a Short Ratio of 5.38M, compared to 6.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.21% and a Short% of Float of 6.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $1.38, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $261.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $277M to a low estimate of $250.71M. As of the current estimate, LendingClub Corporation’s year-ago sales were $262.24M, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $280.11M, an increase of 6.90% over than the figure of -$0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $295M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $261M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $818.63M, up 44.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.