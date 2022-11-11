Is MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $465.13 in the prior trading day, MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) closed at $509.70, up 9.58%. In other words, the price has increased by $+44.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 578478 shares were traded. MSCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $512.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $489.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MSCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $515.

On April 01, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $553.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on April 01, 2022, with a $553 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Wiechmann Andrew C. sold 1,100 shares for $453.38 per share. The transaction valued at 498,718 led to the insider holds 15,908 shares of the business.

Crum Scott A sold 7,500 shares of MSCI for $3,449,969 on Oct 27. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 19,908 shares after completing the transaction at $460.00 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Crum Scott A, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $501.46 each. As a result, the insider received 2,507,276 and left with 27,408 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MSCI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSCI has reached a high of $679.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $376.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 441.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 459.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 403.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 416.88k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 80.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.48M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MSCI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 617.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.64M, compared to 831.99k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MSCI’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.02, compared to 5.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.88 and a low estimate of $2.59, while EPS last year was $2.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.93, with high estimates of $3.15 and low estimates of $2.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.54 and $11.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.32. EPS for the following year is $12.64, with 14 analysts recommending between $13.48 and $11.98.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $566.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $576M to a low estimate of $556.8M. As of the current estimate, MSCI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $549.84M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $584.36M, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $597M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $577.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.04B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.6B and the low estimate is $2.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.