Is this a Prime Time To acquire BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) stock

The price of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) closed at $5.87 in the last session, up 5.39% from day before closing price of $5.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 904360 shares were traded. BCTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BCTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on February 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCTX has reached a high of $12.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BCTX traded on average about 388.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 249.96k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.55M. Insiders hold about 25.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.59% stake in the company. Shares short for BCTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 1.6M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.03. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.28 and -$1.66.