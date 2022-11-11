Is this a Prime Time To acquire Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) stock

After finishing at $32.97 in the prior trading day, Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) closed at $39.51, up 19.84%. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 809916 shares were traded. FOCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FOCS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On June 30, 2020, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $24 to $36.

On June 23, 2020, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $39.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on June 23, 2020, with a $39 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Focus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOCS has reached a high of $69.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 308.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 294.74k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.63M. Shares short for FOCS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.45M, compared to 2.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.52% and a Short% of Float of 3.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.55 and $4.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $4.52, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.98 and $4.05.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $503.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $511M to a low estimate of $492.47M. As of the current estimate, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $445.35M, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $528.9M, an increase of 1.00% less than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $559.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $499.42M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.8B, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.51B and the low estimate is $2.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.