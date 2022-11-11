Is this a Prime Time To acquire Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) stock

After finishing at $113.97 in the prior trading day, Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) closed at $124.01, up 8.81%. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 722252 shares were traded. PAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PAG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 93.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 26, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $92 to $94.

The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 23, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $84.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when BARR JOHN sold 5,000 shares for $116.06 per share. The transaction valued at 580,300 led to the insider holds 3,683 shares of the business.

Denker Claude H III sold 4,708 shares of PAG for $541,985 on Jun 02. The EVP – Human Resources now owns 35,545 shares after completing the transaction at $115.12 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Pierce Sandra E., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,817 shares for $116.05 each. As a result, the insider received 442,963 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Penske’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAG has reached a high of $126.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 469.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 500.29k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 73.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.44M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PAG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.88M with a Short Ratio of 4.83M, compared to 4.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.58% and a Short% of Float of 19.43%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PAG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.85, compared to 2.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.58. The current Payout Ratio is 11.30% for PAG, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.18 and a low estimate of $2.92, while EPS last year was $3.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.23, with high estimates of $4.56 and low estimates of $3.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.5 and $17.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.97. EPS for the following year is $14.93, with 9 analysts recommending between $18.45 and $12.2.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $6.45B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.76B to a low estimate of $6.07B. As of the current estimate, Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.3B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.84B, an increase of 8.00% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.73B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.55B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.74B and the low estimate is $25.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.