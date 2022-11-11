Is this a Prime Time To acquire Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) stock

The price of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) closed at $0.41 in the last session, down -9.14% from day before closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0411 from its previous closing price. On the day, 567966 shares were traded. TMDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4767 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TMDI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 07, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On May 22, 2019, Piper Jaffray started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMDI has reached a high of $1.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4576, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5116.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TMDI traded on average about 164.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 130.64k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 111.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.26M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.44% stake in the company. Shares short for TMDI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 210.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 264.37k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.19% and a Short% of Float of 0.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.09M, down -87.10% from the average estimate.