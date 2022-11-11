Is Thorne HealthTech Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Thorne HealthTech Inc. (NASDAQ: THRN) closed at $3.88 in the last session, down -20.33% from day before closing price of $4.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.9900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514077 shares were traded. THRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at THRN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Varma Saloni S. bought 9,223 shares for $6.01 per share. The transaction valued at 55,392 led to the insider holds 24,223 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Thorne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THRN has reached a high of $10.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8744, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3580.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, THRN traded on average about 41.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 24.19k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.89M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for THRN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 513.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 485.46k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.97% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $63.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $66.2M to a low estimate of $61.5M. As of the current estimate, Thorne HealthTech Inc.’s year-ago sales were $48.01M, an estimated increase of 32.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.92M, an increase of 30.20% less than the figure of $32.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $240.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $236M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $238.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $185.25M, up 28.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $312.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $321.8M and the low estimate is $300M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.