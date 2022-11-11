It’s a good day to be an Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $28.05, up 9.31% from its previous closing price of $25.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 979370 shares were traded. CERE stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CERE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On October 20, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $39.

On September 29, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $41.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on September 29, 2022, with a $41 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Renger John sold 25,000 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 750,005 led to the insider holds 2,704 shares of the business.

Renger John sold 25,000 shares of CERE for $750,000 on Oct 04. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 2,704 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, PATRICK DEVAL L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 47,705 shares for $30.78 each. As a result, the insider received 1,468,422 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERE has reached a high of $43.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CERE traded 796.40K shares on average per day over the past three months and 558.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 148.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.09M. Insiders hold about 17.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CERE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.47M with a Short Ratio of 5.64M, compared to 5.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 11.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.11 and -$2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.31. EPS for the following year is -$2.53, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.19 and -$2.81.