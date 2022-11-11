It’s a good day to be an Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Katapult Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.92, up 3.38% from its previous closing price of $0.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0301 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513063 shares were traded. KPLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9591 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8950.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KPLT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on May 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1 from $5 previously.

On October 05, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Sun Fangqui sold 5,000 shares for $1.58 per share. The transaction valued at 7,900 led to the insider holds 979,438 shares of the business.

Sun Fangqui sold 5,000 shares of KPLT for $8,930 on Jun 08. The Chief of Decision Science now owns 984,438 shares after completing the transaction at $1.79 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Cupito Karissa, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $1.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 37,145 and bolstered with 917,802 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Katapult’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPLT has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0006, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5245.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KPLT traded 366.93K shares on average per day over the past three months and 171.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.31M. Insiders hold about 9.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KPLT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.93M with a Short Ratio of 4.82M, compared to 5.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.01% and a Short% of Float of 8.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $49.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.2M to a low estimate of $46.2M. As of the current estimate, Katapult Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $39.41M, an estimated increase of 26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.7M, a decrease of -34.90% less than the figure of $26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KPLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $217.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $203.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $210.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $303.11M, down -30.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $219.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $228M and the low estimate is $211.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.