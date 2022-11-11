It’s a good day to be an Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) shareholder

In the latest session, Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) closed at $14.66 up 7.01% from its previous closing price of $13.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1815721 shares were traded. LAZY stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on May 03, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 11,486 shares for $13.62 per share. The transaction valued at 156,439 led to the insider holds 1,196,301 shares of the business.

Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 9,744 shares of LAZY for $130,472 on Nov 07. The Director now owns 1,184,815 shares after completing the transaction at $13.39 per share. On Oct 11, another insider, B. Riley Financial, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 5,866 shares for $12.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 73,912 and bolstered with 1,038,526 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lazydays’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAZY has reached a high of $22.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LAZY has traded an average of 70.49K shares per day and 58.68k over the past ten days. A total of 11.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.65M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LAZY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 854.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.84M, compared to 824.11k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.80% and a Short% of Float of 24.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $1.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.61 and $4.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.61. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $323.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $326.7M to a low estimate of $320.7M. As of the current estimate, Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $318.71M, an estimated increase of 1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $291.12M, a decrease of -9.70% less than the figure of $1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $293.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $289M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAZY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.26B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.