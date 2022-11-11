It’s a good day to be an Materialise NV (MTLS) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Materialise NV’s stock clocked out at $9.95, up 7.45% from its previous closing price of $9.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 891789 shares were traded. MTLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.73.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTLS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.

On September 02, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on September 02, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Materialise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 82.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 68.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTLS has reached a high of $26.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.99.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTLS traded 178.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 221.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.00M. Insiders hold about 2.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MTLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 598.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.60M, compared to 547.63k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.26 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $55.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $56.66M to a low estimate of $53.73M. As of the current estimate, Materialise NV’s year-ago sales were $59.09M, an estimated decrease of -6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.98M, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.83M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $228.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $220.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $224.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $216.45M, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $252.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $259.45M and the low estimate is $242.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.