It’s an appealing income play to consider Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)

The price of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) closed at $7.37 in the last session, up 0.41% from day before closing price of $7.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564253 shares were traded. STRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 18, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On December 03, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on December 03, 2020, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when NEWELL WILLIAM J bought 10,000 shares for $7.75 per share. The transaction valued at 77,508 led to the insider holds 116,525 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STRO has reached a high of $22.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STRO traded on average about 329.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 309.91k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for STRO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.15M, compared to 4.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.94% and a Short% of Float of 8.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.79, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$3.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.77. EPS for the following year is -$2.96, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.36 and -$4.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $12.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.63M to a low estimate of $5.2M. As of the current estimate, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.97M, an estimated increase of 41.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.18M, a decrease of -4.40% less than the figure of $41.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.31M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.88M, down -16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76M and the low estimate is $33.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.