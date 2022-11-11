It’s an appealing income play to consider Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK)

After finishing at $138.76 in the prior trading day, Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) closed at $160.50, up 15.67%. In other words, the price has increased by $+21.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510859 shares were traded. TTEK stock price reached its highest trading level at $160.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TTEK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 13, 2021, Vertical Research started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $145.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $140 to $155.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when BATRACK DAN L sold 15,000 shares for $28.76 per share. The transaction valued at 431,378 led to the insider holds 159,029 shares of the business.

LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER sold 16,800 shares of TTEK for $2,412,846 on Aug 25. The Director now owns 70,496 shares after completing the transaction at $143.62 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Volpi Kirsten M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $144.66 each. As a result, the insider received 173,594 and left with 11,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tetra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTEK has reached a high of $192.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $118.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 133.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 141.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 246.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 174.3k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.97M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TTEK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 1.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 2.26%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TTEK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.68, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.66. The current Payout Ratio is 12.90% for TTEK, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2001 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.42 and $4.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.39. EPS for the following year is $4.74, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.92 and $4.54.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $712.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $726.1M to a low estimate of $702.4M. As of the current estimate, Tetra Tech Inc.’s year-ago sales were $709.13M, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTEK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.55B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.07B and the low estimate is $2.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.