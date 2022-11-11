It’s an appealing income play to consider ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP)

The price of ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) closed at $16.96 in the last session, up 16.40% from day before closing price of $14.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2558587 shares were traded. ZIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZIP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 13, 2021, Barclays reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $38.

On July 01, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on July 01, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when SAKAMOTO RYAN T. sold 1,787 shares for $17.72 per share. The transaction valued at 31,666 led to the insider holds 75,273 shares of the business.

SAKAMOTO RYAN T. sold 1,786 shares of ZIP for $30,898 on Sep 20. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 77,060 shares after completing the transaction at $17.30 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Garefis Amy, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 11,467 shares for $20.01 each. As a result, the insider received 229,425 and left with 138,796 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ZIPRECRUITER’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIP has reached a high of $32.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZIP traded on average about 797.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 848.45k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 116.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.17M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.23M with a Short Ratio of 5.64M, compared to 5.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 8.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $896.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $883.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $889.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $741.14M, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $970.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $909.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.