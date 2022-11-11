It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) stock

The closing price of Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) was $309.25 for the day, up 8.60% from the previous closing price of $284.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+24.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4394657 shares were traded. ENPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $312.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $288.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $292.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $174 to $281.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when GOMO STEVEN J sold 25,000 shares for $298.61 per share. The transaction valued at 7,465,209 led to the insider holds 41,456 shares of the business.

Yang Mandy sold 9,454 shares of ENPH for $2,812,913 on Oct 27. The VP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 88,399 shares after completing the transaction at $297.54 per share. On Oct 27, another insider, MORA RICHARD, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,000 shares for $308.81 each. As a result, the insider received 4,014,533 and left with 1,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enphase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 150.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 57.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 68.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENPH has reached a high of $324.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 282.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 217.22.

Shares Statistics:

ENPH traded an average of 3.69M shares per day over the past three months and 3.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.15M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ENPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 4.77M, compared to 4.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 4.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.78 and $3.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.36. EPS for the following year is $5.31, with 28 analysts recommending between $6.99 and $3.71.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 24 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $718.12M to a low estimate of $655.1M. As of the current estimate, Enphase Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $412.72M, an estimated increase of 68.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $670.67M, an increase of 52.00% less than the figure of $68.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $741.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $579.4M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 66.10% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4B and the low estimate is $2.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.