It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Imago BioSciences Inc. (IMGO) stock

The closing price of Imago BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGO) was $16.78 for the day, down -1.41% from the previous closing price of $17.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 591626 shares were traded. IMGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IMGO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.00 and its Current Ratio is at 22.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 28, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On February 14, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Tapper Amy E. sold 750 shares for $17.90 per share. The transaction valued at 13,425 led to the insider holds 119,047 shares of the business.

Eichorn Laura G. sold 553 shares of IMGO for $9,954 on Nov 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 207,737 shares after completing the transaction at $18.00 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Eichorn Laura G., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 447 shares for $18.00 each. As a result, the insider received 8,046 and left with 207,737 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMGO has reached a high of $27.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.22.

Shares Statistics:

IMGO traded an average of 113.56K shares per day over the past three months and 118.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.55M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IMGO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.54M, compared to 3.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.48% and a Short% of Float of 14.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.76 and -$1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.84. EPS for the following year is -$2.44, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.9 and -$3.06.