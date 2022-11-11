It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) closed the day trading at $36.59 up 17.65% from the previous closing price of $31.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2708428 shares were traded. JXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JXN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on January 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On December 07, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $38.

On December 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 03, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Noles Russell G bought 150 shares for $33.43 per share. The transaction valued at 5,014 led to the insider holds 18,608 shares of the business.

PRUDENTIAL PLC sold 4,500,000 shares of JXN for $121,500,000 on Aug 03. The 10% Owner now owns 7,635,443 shares after completing the transaction at $27.00 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Durant Gregory T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $29.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 87,300 and bolstered with 17,179 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jackson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JXN has reached a high of $47.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JXN traded about 936.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JXN traded about 1.06M shares per day. A total of 85.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.87M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for JXN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.12M with a Short Ratio of 5.05M, compared to 6.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.22% and a Short% of Float of 9.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.65 and a low estimate of $2.24, while EPS last year was $5.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.05, with high estimates of $4.2 and low estimates of $3.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.99 and $12.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.35. EPS for the following year is $16.39, with 5 analysts recommending between $17 and $15.75.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.43B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.46B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Jackson Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.46B, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.52B, a decrease of -6.30% less than the figure of -$1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.48B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.85B, down -30.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.32B and the low estimate is $5.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.