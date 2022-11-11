It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) stock

Maverix Metals Inc. (AMEX: MMX) closed the day trading at $3.96 up 10.92% from the previous closing price of $3.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1738364 shares were traded. MMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MMX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 810.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.90 and its Current Ratio is at 14.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 17, 2020, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.50.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on September 17, 2020, with a $6.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Maverix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMX has reached a high of $5.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3194, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1563.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MMX traded about 203.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MMX traded about 166.88k shares per day. A total of 147.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.63M. Insiders hold about 54.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MMX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 875.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 921.6k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

MMX’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.05, up from 0.05 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%. The current Payout Ratio is 61.60% for MMX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $13.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14M to a low estimate of $12.6M. As of the current estimate, Maverix Metals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.66M, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $16M, a decrease of -2.90% over than the figure of -$3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.53M, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $72.25M and the low estimate is $57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.