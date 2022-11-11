It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) stock

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) closed the day trading at $124.81 up 9.31% from the previous closing price of $114.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1513072 shares were traded. PPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.96.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PPG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on October 17, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $127.

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $145.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Liebert Rebecca B. sold 30,086 shares for $129.90 per share. The transaction valued at 3,908,273 led to the insider holds 24,693 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PPG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPG has reached a high of $177.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 126.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PPG traded about 1.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PPG traded about 1.21M shares per day. A total of 235.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.40M. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PPG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.26M, compared to 2.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.09%.

Dividends & Splits

PPG’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.48, up from 2.13 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.65. The current Payout Ratio is 52.60% for PPG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 14, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $1.09, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.17 and $5.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.99. EPS for the following year is $7.02, with 23 analysts recommending between $7.9 and $5.8.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $4.1B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.29B to a low estimate of $3.81B. As of the current estimate, PPG Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.19B, an estimated decrease of -2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.29B, a decrease of -0.50% over than the figure of -$2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.11B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.8B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.81B and the low estimate is $16.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.