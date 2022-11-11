It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Wingstop Inc. (WING) stock

The closing price of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) was $167.23 for the day, up 7.20% from the previous closing price of $156.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+11.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610363 shares were traded. WING stock price reached its highest trading level at $168.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $162.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WING’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on October 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $125 from $145 previously.

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $148.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $120.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Skipworth Michael sold 3,827 shares for $158.98 per share. The transaction valued at 608,411 led to the insider holds 17,070 shares of the business.

Peterson Stacy sold 208 shares of WING for $15,458 on May 12. The EVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 5,214 shares after completing the transaction at $74.32 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Skipworth Michael, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 748 shares for $136.24 each. As a result, the insider received 101,904 and left with 15,483 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wingstop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 118.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 86.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WING has reached a high of $172.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 135.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.96.

Shares Statistics:

WING traded an average of 770.31K shares per day over the past three months and 646.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.75M. Shares short for WING as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.18M, compared to 2.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.05% and a Short% of Float of 15.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.53, WING has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.43.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.93, with 23 analysts recommending between $2.12 and $1.83.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $103.6M to a low estimate of $87.8M. As of the current estimate, Wingstop Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.03M, an estimated increase of 39.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.72M, an increase of 28.20% less than the figure of $39.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $102.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $88.1M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $356.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $340.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $353.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.5M, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $416.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $437.89M and the low estimate is $384.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.