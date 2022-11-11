Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) closed at $8.18 in the last session, up 16.36% from day before closing price of $7.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1162692 shares were traded. LWLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.57.

We take a closer look at LWLG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 35.40 and its Current Ratio is at 35.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Lebby Michael Stephen bought 1,000 shares for $9.98 per share. The transaction valued at 9,985 led to the insider holds 63,643 shares of the business.

El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour sold 35,121 shares of LWLG for $362,870 on Jan 14. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $10.33 per share. On Dec 31, another insider, El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,862 shares for $15.10 each. As a result, the insider received 103,629 and left with 35,121 shares of the company.

Over the past 52 weeks, LWLG has reached a high of $20.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.48.

According to the various share statistics, LWLG traded on average about 664.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 604.24k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 111.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.56M. Insiders hold about 0.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LWLG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.79M with a Short Ratio of 17.81M, compared to 18.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.87% and a Short% of Float of 15.95%.

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.