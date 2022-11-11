MASS (908 Devices Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) closed at $15.01 in the last session, up 25.29% from day before closing price of $11.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527015 shares were traded. MASS stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MASS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.70 and its Current Ratio is at 15.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on January 12, 2021, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Knopp Kevin J. sold 18,800 shares for $15.32 per share. The transaction valued at 288,016 led to the insider holds 500,642 shares of the business.

Knopp Kevin J. sold 11,200 shares of MASS for $164,416 on Oct 17. The President and CEO now owns 519,442 shares after completing the transaction at $14.68 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Knopp Kevin J., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $16.94 each. As a result, the insider received 508,200 and left with 530,642 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MASS has reached a high of $34.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MASS traded on average about 274.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 253.84k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 31.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.97M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MASS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 2.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.88% and a Short% of Float of 13.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.89 and -$1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is -$0.96, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$1.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $15.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.86M to a low estimate of $15.5M. As of the current estimate, 908 Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.54M, an estimated increase of 25.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.47M, an increase of 16.60% less than the figure of $25.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.36M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MASS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.21M, up 26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70.46M and the low estimate is $65.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.