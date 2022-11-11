Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $73.76 in the prior trading day, Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) closed at $82.64, up 12.04%. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634763 shares were traded. MTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MTH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when HADDOCK GERALD W sold 2,000 shares for $78.79 per share. The transaction valued at 157,580 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

Sasser Alison sold 1,000 shares of MTH for $87,920 on Aug 15. The SVP – Chief Accounting Officer now owns 1,443 shares after completing the transaction at $87.92 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Lord Phillippe, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,111 shares for $94.39 each. As a result, the insider received 104,867 and left with 30,351 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Meritage’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTH has reached a high of $125.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 343.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 325.8k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.86M. Shares short for MTH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.55% and a Short% of Float of 5.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.17 and a low estimate of $4.47, while EPS last year was $6.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.52, with high estimates of $4.99 and low estimates of $2.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27.3 and $21.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $26.1. EPS for the following year is $17.94, with 10 analysts recommending between $24.15 and $11.96.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.81B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.01B to a low estimate of $1.53B. As of the current estimate, Meritage Homes Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.5B, an estimated increase of 20.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.15B, a decrease of -10.80% less than the figure of $20.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $975.07M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.12B, up 19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.47B and the low estimate is $4.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.