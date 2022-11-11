Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) closed the day trading at $242.98 up 8.23% from the previous closing price of $224.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+18.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 45745645 shares were traded. MSFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $243.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $235.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MSFT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $234.

On October 14, 2022, Morgan Stanley reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $354 to $325.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Capossela Christopher C sold 5,000 shares for $266.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,331,250 led to the insider holds 109,837 shares of the business.

Hood Amy sold 75,351 shares of MSFT for $19,551,087 on Sep 02. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 445,859 shares after completing the transaction at $259.47 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Nadella Satya, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 56,999 shares for $257.71 each. As a result, the insider received 14,689,028 and left with 799,152 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Microsoft’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSFT has reached a high of $349.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $213.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 240.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 269.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MSFT traded about 27.87M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MSFT traded about 34.14M shares per day. A total of 7.46B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.45B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MSFT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 38.21M with a Short Ratio of 36.91M, compared to 42.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.51% and a Short% of Float of 0.51%.

Dividends & Splits

MSFT’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.72, up from 2.19 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.20. The current Payout Ratio is 26.60% for MSFT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 34 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.83 and a low estimate of $2.25, while EPS last year was $2.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.38, with high estimates of $2.81 and low estimates of $2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.32 and $9.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.68. EPS for the following year is $11.35, with 43 analysts recommending between $13.12 and $10.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 45 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $224.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $208.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $214.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $198.27B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 44 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $243.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $260.07B and the low estimate is $231.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.