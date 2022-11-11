Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE: MHK) closed the day trading at $102.44 up 14.70% from the previous closing price of $89.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+13.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1156082 shares were traded. MHK stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MHK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $100 from $140 previously.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $122.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when HELEN SUZANNE L sold 6,300 shares for $112.30 per share. The transaction valued at 707,491 led to the insider holds 25,953 shares of the business.

Thiers Bernard sold 8,000 shares of MHK for $980,130 on Aug 17. The President-Flooring ROW now owns 90,211 shares after completing the transaction at $122.52 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Thiers Bernard, who serves as the President-Flooring ROW of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $126.25 each. As a result, the insider received 1,010,000 and left with 98,211 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mohawk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MHK has reached a high of $192.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MHK traded about 633.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MHK traded about 658.68k shares per day. A total of 63.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MHK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.22M, compared to 1.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.05 and a low estimate of $1.51, while EPS last year was $2.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.86, with high estimates of $3.38 and low estimates of $1.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.62 and $13.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.95. EPS for the following year is $12.63, with 18 analysts recommending between $17.15 and $9.4.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $2.9B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.12B to a low estimate of $2.55B. As of the current estimate, Mohawk Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.76B, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.93B, an increase of 2.60% less than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.74B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MHK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.2B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.03B and the low estimate is $10.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.