PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) was $15.41 for the day, up 11.18% from the previous closing price of $13.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1315515 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PUBM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Goel Amar K. sold 40,000 shares for $17.69 per share. The transaction valued at 707,749 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Goel Amar K. sold 40,000 shares of PUBM for $704,466 on Oct 17. The Chairman, Chief Growth Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $17.61 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, Hirsch Jeffrey K., who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $17.96 each. As a result, the insider received 89,810 and left with 7,662 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PubMatic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUBM has reached a high of $43.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.66.

Shares Statistics:

PUBM traded an average of 589.59K shares per day over the past three months and 733.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PUBM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 2.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.79% and a Short% of Float of 5.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $68.2M to a low estimate of $66.22M. As of the current estimate, PubMatic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $58.09M, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.19M, an increase of 24.70% over than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $94.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.31M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $279.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $277.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $278.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $226.91M, up 22.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $331.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $343M and the low estimate is $302.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.