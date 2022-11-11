RCUS (Arcus Biosciences Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) closed at $27.93 up 15.27% from its previous closing price of $24.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1054759 shares were traded. RCUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On November 24, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on November 24, 2020, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Jarrett Jennifer sold 12,677 shares for $26.28 per share. The transaction valued at 333,152 led to the insider holds 130,942 shares of the business.

Tang Carolyn C. sold 1,522 shares of RCUS for $33,665 on Jun 17. The General Counsel now owns 23,909 shares after completing the transaction at $22.12 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, ROSEN TERRY J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,613 shares for $22.12 each. As a result, the insider received 102,034 and left with 227,716 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arcus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 188.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCUS has reached a high of $49.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.28.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RCUS has traded an average of 685.91K shares per day and 917.63k over the past ten days. A total of 71.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.59M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RCUS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.28M with a Short Ratio of 6.70M, compared to 8.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.47% and a Short% of Float of 16.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.86 and a low estimate of -$1.13, while EPS last year was -$1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.09, with high estimates of -$0.86 and low estimates of -$1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.41 and -$4.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.96. EPS for the following year is -$4.61, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.94 and -$5.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $108.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $382.88M, down -76.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $160M and the low estimate is $64.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.