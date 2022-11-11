Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $118.66 in the prior trading day, Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) closed at $127.62, up 7.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1082709 shares were traded. RRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Kunze John C sold 1 shares for $139.42 per share. The transaction valued at 139 led to the insider holds 6,999 shares of the business.

Kunze John C sold 1,155 shares of RRX for $158,092 on Aug 04. The Segment President* now owns 6,920 shares after completing the transaction at $136.88 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, STOELTING CURTIS W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 805 shares for $159.72 each. As a result, the insider received 128,578 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Regal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRX has reached a high of $176.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 140.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 138.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 580.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.32M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.25M. Shares short for RRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.19M with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 998.91k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RRX’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.26, compared to 1.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.22.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.73 and a low estimate of $2.58, while EPS last year was $2.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.6, with high estimates of $2.72 and low estimates of $2.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.8 and $10.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.68. EPS for the following year is $11.53, with 8 analysts recommending between $12 and $10.9.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.33B to a low estimate of $1.29B. As of the current estimate, Regal Rexnord Corporation’s year-ago sales were $892.7M, an estimated increase of 46.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B, an increase of 5.10% less than the figure of $46.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.24B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.81B, up 37.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.46B and the low estimate is $5.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.