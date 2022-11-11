RGLD (Royal Gold Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $100.67 in the prior trading day, Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) closed at $105.03, up 4.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535159 shares were traded. RGLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RGLD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 102.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on November 22, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $108.75 to $125.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Shefman Randy sold 638 shares for $117.57 per share. The transaction valued at 75,010 led to the insider holds 9,456 shares of the business.

Libner Paul sold 1,200 shares of RGLD for $150,000 on Mar 01. The CFO & Treasurer now owns 13,998 shares after completing the transaction at $125.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Royal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 20.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGLD has reached a high of $147.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 486.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 566.4k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.46M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RGLD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.33M, compared to 2.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 5.14%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RGLD’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.16, compared to 1.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.08.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.02 and $3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.42. EPS for the following year is $3.87, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.18 and $3.11.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $140.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $142M to a low estimate of $138M. As of the current estimate, Royal Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $174.43M, an estimated decrease of -19.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $140.78M, a decrease of -16.50% over than the figure of -$19.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $140.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140.78M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $633M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $589.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $603.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $653.57M, down -7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $653.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $770M and the low estimate is $589M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.