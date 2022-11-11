Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) was $4.11 for the day, up 11.08% from the previous closing price of $3.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 687378 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RSI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On June 28, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $12.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on April 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when Sauers Kyle sold 15,530 shares for $4.08 per share. The transaction valued at 63,409 led to the insider holds 313,098 shares of the business.

YIH DANIEL W bought 60,000 shares of RSI for $303,600 on Aug 31. The Director now owns 82,759 shares after completing the transaction at $5.06 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, CARLIN GREGORY A, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 13,959 shares for $6.29 each. As a result, the insider received 87,802 and left with 1,744,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RSI has reached a high of $21.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2608, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2008.

Shares Statistics:

RSI traded an average of 623.60K shares per day over the past three months and 586.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.96M. Insiders hold about 8.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RSI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.69M with a Short Ratio of 4.58M, compared to 4.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.32% and a Short% of Float of 7.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $159.8M to a low estimate of $150.09M. As of the current estimate, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $122.92M, an estimated increase of 27.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $178.83M, an increase of 37.00% over than the figure of $27.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $185.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $171.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $623.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $613.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $488.11M, up 25.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $751.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $794.3M and the low estimate is $690.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.