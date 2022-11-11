RYN (Rayonier Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $33.78 in the prior trading day, Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) closed at $35.73, up 5.77%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 704309 shares were traded. RYN stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.94.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RYN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2020, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $31.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 27, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when McHugh Mark sold 7,470 shares for $38.00 per share. The transaction valued at 283,860 led to the insider holds 94,177 shares of the business.

McHugh Mark sold 30 shares of RYN for $1,140 on Aug 17. The SVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 101,647 shares after completing the transaction at $38.00 per share. On May 31, another insider, MOORE MERIDEE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,000 shares for $41.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 495,149 and bolstered with 77,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rayonier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 63.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYN has reached a high of $45.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 550.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 583.84k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 146.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.48M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RYN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.15M, compared to 2.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RYN’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.08, compared to 1.14 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.35. The current Payout Ratio is 113.90% for RYN, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 29, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1339:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $207.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $224M to a low estimate of $190M. As of the current estimate, Rayonier Inc.’s year-ago sales were $262M, an estimated decrease of -20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $250.6M, an increase of 12.90% over than the figure of -$20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $250.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $250.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $888M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $854M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $871.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, down -21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $868M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $937M and the low estimate is $807M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.